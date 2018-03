March 20 (Reuters) - Salesforce.Com Inc:

* SALESFORCE.COM INC - RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BILLION

* SALESFORCE.COM - EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPERATING. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019

* SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BILLION TO $23 BILLION - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2DHG7Wx) Further company coverage: