May 2 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc:

* SALESFORCE.COM INC SAYS CEO MARC BENIOFF’S 2018 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $4.65 MILLION – SEC FILING

* SALESFORCE.COM INC SAYS CFO MARK HAWKINS' 2018 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $1.51 MILLION – SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2Ky0kma) Further company coverage: