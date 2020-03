March 2 (Reuters) - Salesforce.Com Inc:

* SALESFORCE.COM SAYS IMPLEMENTING INITIAL SAFETY PRECAUTIONS FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH DUE TO CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) - BLOG

* SALESFORCE.COM-SAFETY PRECAUTIONS FOR COVID-19 INCLUDES PROHIBITING EMPLOYEES CROSS BORDER TRAVEL,REPLACING IN-PERSON EVENTS WITH DIGITAL ALTERNATIVES

* SALESFORCE.COM- ASKED EMPLOYEES TO STAY HOME IF THEY'RE EXPERIENCING SYMPTOMS OF ILLNESS OF ANY KIND Source text : sforce.co/2TfuC3f Further company coverage: