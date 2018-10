Oct 22 (Reuters) - Salini Impregilo SpA:

* AWARDED URBAN DEVELOPMENT CONTRACT OF C. EUR 90 MILLION IN SWITZERLAND

* COMMISSIONED BY REAL ESTATE UNIT OF SWISS RAILWAY OPERATOR FFS, PROJECT INVOLVES DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF 10 BUILDINGS AND SURROUNDING PUBLIC SPACES IN LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)