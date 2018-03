March 15 (Reuters) - Salini Impregilo CEO Pietro Salini says:

* VENEZUELA WRITEDOWN HAS NO IMPACT ON TARGETS, PLANS

* WILL CONTINUE TO SELL NON CORE ASSETS IN 2018 TO REDUCE GROSS DEBT, SEES ASSET SALES FOR 100 MILLION EUROS THIS YEAR

* REVIEW PLAN’S TARGET TO TAKE INTO ACCOUNT NEGATIVE FOREX IMPACT, SEES 2019 REVENUES AT 7.6-8 BILLION EUROS AFTER 1 BILLION HIT FROM CURRENCIES Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)