BRIEF-Salini Impregilo New Orders EUR 1.5 Bln Year-To-Date

May 12 (Reuters) - Salini Impregilo SpA:

* NEW ORDERS, ACQUIRED AND TO BE FINALISED, EQUAL TO € 1.5 BILLION YEAR-TO-DATE

* FINAL STAGE OF ASTALDI ACQUISITION ACCELERATES WITH APPROVAL OF PLAN BY MORE THAN 69% OF CREDITORS

* AS OF TODAY, ACTIVITIES THAT HAVE UNDERGONE A TOTAL SHUTDOWN HAVE RESUMED OR ARE IN PROCESS OF RESTARTING

* AS REGARDS POTENTIAL INSTANCES OF FINANCIAL STRESS, THERE ARE NO SIGNIFICANT CRITICAL POINTS AT THE MOMENT

* AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY AND REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY LINES ARE SUFFICIENT TO MEET SHORT-TERM REQUIREMENTS