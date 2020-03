BRIEF-Salini Impregilo taps infrastructure funds for joint bids on projects

March 12 (Reuters) - Salini Impregilo post-results analyst call:

* CFO SAYS ALL SITES WORKING NORMALLY AT PRESENT, BUT SHORT-TERM IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS CRISIS IN TERMS OF PRODUCTION SLOWDOWN CANNOT BE RULED OUT

* DOES NOT EXPECT CASHFLOW SLOWDOWN DUE TO CORONAVIRUS BUT IMPACT ON BUSINESS POSSIBLE IF EMERGENCY LASTS FOR MONTHS - CEO

* HAS WRITTEN TO 10 MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDS TO PROPOSE PARTNERSHIP TO JOINTLY BID IN PROJECTS THAT INVOLVE EQUITY INVESTMENTS - CFO

* TO SWITCH TO BUSINESS MODEL THAT INCLUDES ALSO MAINTENANCE ACTIVITIES UNDER NEW BUSINESS PLAN - CFO