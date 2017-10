Oct 27 (Reuters) - Salisbury Bancorp Inc:

* SALISBURY BANCORP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER 2017; DECLARES 28 CENT DIVIDEND

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.61

* Q3 SALES $400,000 VERSUS $3.3 MILLION

* ‍RESULTS FOR QUARTER INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $0.05 PER SHARE, RELATED TO PENDING SALE OF AN OREO PROPERTY​

* SALISBURY BANCORP INC QTRLY ‍NET INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME $7.8 MILLION VERSUS $7.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: