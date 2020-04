BRIEF-Sally Beauty Expects Q2 Consolidated Same Store Sales To Fall 7.1%

April 20 (Reuters) - Sally Beauty Holdings Inc:

* SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS SAYS IT EXPECTS TOTAL NET SALES FOR Q2 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $871.0 MILLION - SEC FILING

* SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS - EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED SAME STORE SALES FOR FY2020 Q2 THROUGH MARCH 11 OF 4.7%

* SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC - EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED SAME STORE SALES FOR FY2020 Q2 TO BE DOWN 7.1%

* SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC - SAME STORE SALES AFTER MARCH 11, 2020 WERE MATERIALLY AND ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC - EXPECTS NET EARNINGS FOR Q2 TO BE IN RANGE OF $10 MILLION TO $15 MILLION

* SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC - EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $87.8 MILLION AND $92.8 MILLION FOR Q2

* SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC - FOLLOWING ONSET OF COVID-19 DISRUPTION, CO BORROWED APPROXIMATELY $340.0 MILLION UNDER ABL FACILITY

* SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC - AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, COMPANY’S OUTSTANDING DEBT, EXCLUDING CAPITAL LEASES, TOTALED APPROXIMATELY $1,958.7 MILLION

* SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC - ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO ITS ABL FACILITY TO INCREASE REVOLVING COMMITMENT FROM $500.0 MILLION TO $600.0 MILLION

* SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC - ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO ITS ABL FACILITY TO ESTABLISH A FILO TRANCHE OF INDEBTEDNESS IN AMOUNT OF $20.0 MILLION

* SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC - CURRENTLY IN PROCESS OF EVALUATING IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON CARRYING VALUE OF CERTAIN OF ITS ASSETS

* SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC - MAY TAKE IMPAIRMENT OR SIMILAR NON-CASH CHARGES ON AFFECTED ASSETS FOR Q2

* SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, UNDER RISK FACTOR, SAYS COVID-19 GLOBAL PANDEMIC EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO HAVE ADVERSE EFFECT ON BUSINESS, RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

* SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC - AS OF APRIL 20, 2020, CADENCE OF REOPENING NORTH AMERICAN FLEET OF STORES IS UNCERTAIN

* SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC - HAVE FURLOUGHED MOST OF CO’S EMPLOYEES

* SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS - HAVE PROVIDED FURLOUGHED EMPLOYEES IN U.S. & CANADA WITH TWO WEEKS’ PAY AND MEDICAL BENEFITS CONTINUATION THROUGH MAY 31, 2020

* SALLY BEAUTY - EXPECT TO BE IMPACTED BY DETERIORATION IN ECONOMIC CONDITIONS IN NORTH AMERICA

* SALLY BEAUTY - DETERIORATION IN ECONOMIC CONDITIONS IN NORTH AMERICA POTENTIALLY COULD HAVE IMPACT ON DISCRETIONARY CONSUMER SPENDING

* SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC - IN ADDITION TO STORE CLOSURES, CO IS TEMPORARILY IDLING SEVERAL DISTRIBUTION CENTERS

* SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC - CONSUMER BEHAVIOR MAY FUNDAMENTALLY CHANGE AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 IN BOTH NEAR AND LONG TERM

* SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS - AS OF APRIL 20 CO HAS BEGUN MEASURED PROCESS OF RE-OPENING ITS NORTH AMERICAN STORES TO PUBLIC AS LOCAL REGULATIONS ALLOW

* SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC - APPROXIMATELY 170 STORES CURRENTLY OPEN IN ENTERPRISE FLEET

* SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SEES COVID-19 IMPACT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA IN Q2 OF ABOUT $14.7 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2VKOIT8) Further company coverage: