May 8 (Reuters) - Sally Beauty Holdings Inc:

* SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL MIXED SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED- SEC FILING

* SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SAYS SALLY HOLDINGS LLC AND SALLY CAPITAL INC MAY OFFER AND SELL DEBT SECURITIES AND GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES Source text: (bit.ly/2HXMaNj)