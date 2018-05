BRIEF-Sally Beauty Holdings Q2 EPS $0.49

May 3 (Reuters) - Sally Beauty Holdings Inc:

* SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.49

* Q2 SALES $975.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $974.8 MILLION

* Q2 SAME STORE SALES FELL 1.4 PERCENT

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.56 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* EXPECTS FULL YEAR CONSOLIDATED SAME STORE SALES TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT IN 2018

* FOR 2018, MAINTAINING GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED YEAR-END STORE COUNT TO INCREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

* FOR 2018, FULL YEAR GROSS MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO THE PRIOR YEAR

* “TRAFFIC TRENDS IN OUR SALLY BEAUTY STORES IN U.S. CONTINUED TO BE A CHALLENGE” IN QUARTER

* FOR 2018, FULL YEAR ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS ARE STILL EXPECTED TO DECLINE SLIGHTLY

* SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS - FULL YEAR REPORTED OPERATING EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO DECREASE SLIGHTLY

* AT END OF QUARTER, INVENTORY WAS $935.0 MILLION, UP 1.9% FROM PRIOR YEAR

* SALLY BEAUTY - FOR 2018, EXPECTS STRONG DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN BOTH FULL YEAR REPORTED AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

* SALLY BEAUTY - EXPANDED 2018 RESTRUCTURING PLAN NOW EXPECTED TO GENERATE TOTAL ANNUALIZED BENEFITS IN RANGE OF $26 MILLION TO $29 MILLION

* SALLY BEAUTY - AARON ALT NAMED CFO

* CFO DON GRIMES WILL BE LEAVING COMPANY

* AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION

* BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.40, REVENUE VIEW $3.95 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SALLY BEAUTY-SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES FROM EXPANDED 2018 RESTRUCTURING PLAN BETWEEN $28 MILLION & $30 MILLION, TO BE MAJORLY RECORDED IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR