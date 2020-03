BRIEF-Sally Beauty Temporarily Closes Customer Facing Stores, Withdraws Guidance

March 24 (Reuters) - Sally Beauty Holdings Inc:

* SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. PROVIDES COVID-19 RELATED UPDATE

* TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF CUSTOMER-FACING STORE OPERATIONS AT ALL STORES IN U.S. AND CANADA DUE TO COVID-19.

* HAVE SHIFTED OUR MERCHANDISING STRATEGY TO FOCUS ON NEEDED HYGIENE AND SANITATION CATEGORIES

* SALLY BEAUTY - BELIEVE IT IS TIME TO PROACTIVELY CLOSE ALL REMAINING RETAIL AND WHOLESALE STORE FRONTS TO CUSTOMERS UNTIL AT LEAST APRIL 9TH

* CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAVE REDUCED THEIR PAY BY 50% FOR DURATION OF COVID-19 CRISIS

* COMPANY IS WITHDRAWING ITS PRIOR FULL-YEAR FISCAL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* SALLY BEAUTY - PROVIDING FURLOUGHED EMPLOYEES IN U.S. AND CANADA WITH TWO WEEKS PAY AND MEDICAL BENEFITS CONTINUATION THROUGH APRIL 30, 2020