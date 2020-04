April 14 (Reuters) - SalMar ASA:

* SALMAR - CANCELS CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 15TH-16TH OF JUNE 2020

* WILL ANNOUNCE A NEW DATE AT A LATER TIME