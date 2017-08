July 5 (Reuters) - Salmar Asa

* Harvest volumes in q2 2017 (1,000 tgw): 34.96

* Farming Central Norway (1,000 tgw): 21.19

* Farming Northern Norway (1,000 tgw): 13.77

* Full q2 2017 report will be released on 24 august 2017 at 06:30 cest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)