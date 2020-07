BRIEF-Salmar's Ocean Farm converts 8 licenses to ordinary production

July 8 (Reuters) - SalMar ASA:

* REG-APPROVAL FOR CONVERSION OF DEVELOPMENT LICENSES FOR THE OCEAN FARM 1 PROJECT

* SUBSIDIARY OCEAN FARMING AS HAS BEEN GRANTED ITS EIGHT DEVELOPMENT LICENSES CONVERTED INTO ORDINARY FISH PRODUCTION LICENSES

* SALMAR: EIGHT LICENSES COMPANY WAS GRANTED ON 26 FEBRUARY 2016 FOR REALIZATION OF ITS OFFSHORE FISH FARMING FACILITY (OCEAN FARM 1) CAN NOW BE INCLUDED IN ITS ORDINARY PRODUCTION, WITHIN FRAMEWORK AND REGULATIONS GOVERNING MAXIMUM ALLOWABLE BIOMASS (MAB)

* HAS ALREADY LAUNCHED A PROJECT TO INVESTIGATE FINANCIAL AND TECHNICAL CONDITIONS NECESSARY TO BUILD ADDITIONAL UNITS WITH A SIMILAR DESIGN TO OCEAN FARM 1 FOR DEPLOYMENT IN MORE EXPOSED POSITIONS