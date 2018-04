April 17 (Reuters) - Salmones Camanchaca Sa:

* HARVEST VOLUMES Q1 2018: ATLANTIC SALMON: 9,589 TONS WFE (8,630 TONS GWE)

* HARVEST VOLUMES Q1 2018: TROUT: 4,426 TONS WFE (3,983 TONS GWE)

* ONCE EACH FARMING SITE'S HARVEST IS COMPLETED, SALMONES CAMANCHACA OBTAINS ONE THIRD OF PROFITS OF THIS JOINT VENTURE, WHICH IS OPERATED BY CALETA BAY AND IS IN FORCE FOR YEARS 2017-2022