April 3 (Reuters) - Salt Lake Potash Ltd:

* SALT LAKE POTASH LTD - COMPANY HAS ENGAGED WITH ITS SUPPLIERS AND IS NOT AWARE OF ANY IMPACT FROM COVID-19 SHUT-DOWN

* SALT LAKE POTASH LTD - PLANNING DELIVERY OF ALL KEY COMPONENTS AS PER PROJECT SCHEDULE AT LAKE WAY PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: