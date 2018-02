Feb 28 (Reuters) - Saltangen Property Invest Ab (Publ) :

* H2 RENTAL INCOME SEK 40.8 MILLION VERSUS SEK 40.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H2 OPERATIONAL PROFIT FOR PERIOD AMOUNTS TO 27 661 KSEK (28 163 KSEK) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)