March 12 (Reuters) - Overseas Shipholding Group Inc:

* SALTCHUK RESOURCES INC REPORTS 13.3% STAKE IN OVERSEAS SHIPHOLDING GROUP INC AS OF MARCH 5, 2020 - SEC FILING

* SALTCHUK RESOURCES INC SAYS BELIEVES THAT OVERSEAS SHIPHOLDING GROUP INC'S COMMON STOCK IS UNDERVALUED Source : (bit.ly/2wRoYM6)