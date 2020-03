BRIEF-Salvatore Ferragamo FY Net Profit At EUR 92 Mln

March 10 (Reuters) - Salvatore Ferragamo SpA:

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.34 PER SHARE

* CAN’T FORECAST WITH SUFFICIENT DEGREE OF RELIABILITY REAL IMPACTS ON PERFORMANCE AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF COVID‐19

* FY NET PROFIT AT EUR 92 (IFRS16 EXCLUDED) MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV SMARTESTIMATE OF EUR 89 MILLION

* TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS TO PROTECT GROUP AND MITIGATE THE NEGATIVE EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS

* ACTIONS INCLUDE CONTINUOUS AND ACCURATE MONITORING AND CONTROL O F ALL COSTS’ LINES, AS WELL AS LIMITING INVESTMENTS TO THOSE PR OJECTS CONSIDERED ESSENTIAL IN ACTUAL CONTEXT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)