BRIEF-Salzgitter FY After-Tax Profit Turns To Loss Of EUR 237.3 Million

March 16 (Reuters) - SALZGITTER AG:

* OUTLOOK FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 AFFIRMED

* FY EBT OF EUR 143 MILLION EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS WITHIN ORIGINAL FORECAST

* FY PRE-TAX RESULT OF EUR -253 MILLION COMPRISES A TOTAL OF EUR -396 MILLION IN SPECIAL ITEMS

* TO DISTRIBUTE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.20 PER SHARE

* ADVENT OF CORONAVIRUS IS YET ANOTHER FACTOR WHOSE IMPACT CANNOT BE RELIABLY ESTIMATED TODAY

* GROUP’S FY EXTERNAL SALES DECLINED TO EUR 8,547.3 MILLION DUE ABOVE ALL TO DROP IN ROLLED STEEL SELLING PRICES AND LOWER SHIPMENT VOLUMES (2018: EUR 9,278.2 MILLION)

FY AFTER-TAX LOSS THAT STANDS AT EUR -237.3 MILLION (2018: EUR +277.7 MILLION) BRINGS EARNINGS PER SHARE TO EUR -4.46 (2018: EUR 5.06)