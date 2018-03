March 16 (Reuters) - Salzgitter AG:

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND HIKE BY 50 PERCENT TO 0.45 EURPER SHARE FOR 2017‍​

* SEES INITIAL OUTCOME IN MID-2018 OF APPEAL AGAINST U.S. ANTI-DUMPING DUTY OF 22.9 PERCENT IMPOSED ON SALZGITTER IN RESPECT OF HEAVY PLATE AND WIDE STRIP IN MAY 2017

* FINAL RULING OF U.S. TRADE AUTHORITIES ON ANTI-DUMPING PROCEEDINGS AGAINST PRECISION TUBES DUE IN H1 2018 Source text: here

