Feb 28 (Reuters) - SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Bhd :

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 26.1 MILLION RGT; QTRLY REVENUE 279.4 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 191.3 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY PROFIT 20.1MLN RGT

* REVENUE FROM CO'S EQUIPMENT SEGMENT WILL NOT BE SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS