2 months ago
BRIEF-Sama Resources agreed to pay CVMR ca$5 mln either in cash or through issuance of equivalent value of common shares
June 8, 2017 / 12:01 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sama Resources agreed to pay CVMR ca$5 mln either in cash or through issuance of equivalent value of common shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Sama Resources Inc:

* Sama Resources- in consideration, co agreed to pay cvmr ca$5 million either in cash or, through issuance of equivalent value of common shares of co

* Sama Resources- CVMR will receive a royalty equal to 15 percent of sale price of metal powders produced by plants in excess of London metal exchange price

* Sama Resources Inc - signed technology license agreement with CVMR Corp to produce nickel and iron powders at samapleu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

