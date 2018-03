March 28 (Reuters) - Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd:

* SAMARA CAPITAL IN TALKS TO BUY ADITYA BIRLA GROUP'S ARM 'MORE' AT AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF 40 BILLION RUPEES - CNBC-TV18 CITING SOURCES‍​ ‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2E0t6Y0 Further company coverage: