March 15 (Reuters) - SambaNova Systems:

* SAMBANOVA SYSTEMS EMERGES FROM STEALTH AND SECURES $56 MILLION IN SERIES A FUNDING LED BY WALDEN INTERNATIONAL AND GV

* SAMBANOVA SYSTEMS, A STARTUP DEVELOPING COMPUTING PLATFORMS, SAYS CEO OF CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, LIP-BU TAN, WILL ASSUME CHAIRMAN ROLE FOR CO'S BOARD