April 6 (Reuters) - Sameer Africa Ltd:

* 2017 REVENUE 2.63 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS. 2.88 BILLION SHILLINGS IN 2016

* 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 27.1 MILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS. LOSS OF 865.1 MILLION SHILLINGS IN 2016 Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)