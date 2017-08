BRIEF-Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden issues hybrid bonds of SEK 300 mln

July 19 (Reuters) - SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB :

* SAMHÄLLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB (PUBL) COMPLEMENTS THE COMPANY'S FINANCIAL TARGETS, ISSUES HYBRID BONDS OF MSEK 300 AND ISSUES WARRANTS

* HYBRID BONDS INITIAL ISSUE AMOUNTS TO MSEK 300 WITH A COUPON OF 7.5% PER ANNUM WITHIN A MAXIMUM FRAME OF MSEK 1,000

* BONDS ARE PERPETUAL WITH A FIRST POSSIBLE CALL, FROM COMPANY, AFTER 5.5 YEARS

* COMPLEMENTS ITS FINANCIAL TARGETS WITH AN OBJECTIVE TO MEET CONDITIONS FOR AN INVESTMENT GRADE RATING FROM ONE OF LEADING RATING AGENCIES BY END OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)