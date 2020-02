BRIEF-Sampo: 11 Million Sampo A-Shares Placed By Solidium

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Sampo plc:

* 11 MILLION SAMPO A-SHARES PLACED BY SOLIDIUM

* SOLIDIUM PLACED 11 MILLION A-SHARES IN SAMPO PLC, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 2.0 PER CENT

* FOLLOWING EQUITY OFFERING, SOLIDIUM’S OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN SAMPO WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 44 MILLION A-SHARES

* SOLIDIUM’S HOLDING IN SAMPO WILL DECREASE FROM 10.0 PER CENT TO 8.0 PER CENT OF OUTSTANDING SHARES AND FROM 9.9 PER CENT TO 7.9 OF VOTES

* SOLIDIUM HAS AGREED NOT TO DISPOSE OF ANY FURTHER SHARES OF SAMPO FOR A PERIOD OF 90 DAYS FOLLOWING EQUITY OFFERING, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CUSTOMARY EXCEPTIONS, INCLUDING WAIVER BY LEAD MANAGER AND SOLE BOOKRUNNER

* BOFA SECURITIES ACTED AS LEAD MANAGER AND SOLE BOOKRUNNER FOR EQUITY OFFERING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)