May 6 (Reuters) - Sampo Plc:

* CHANGE IN SAMPO PLC’S DIVIDEND PROPOSAL

* TO CANCEL ITS PREVIOUS DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF EUR 2.20 PER SHARE AND TO ANNOUNCE A NEW PROPOSAL OF EUR 1.50 PER SHARE

* BOARD PROPOSES THAT DIVIDEND BE PAID ON 11 JUNE 2020