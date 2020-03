March 25 (Reuters) - Nordea Bank Abp:

* REG-SAMPO POSTPONES ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING SCHEDULED FOR 23 APRIL 2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DECIDED TO POSTPONE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON 23 APRIL 2020.

* INTENDS TO ARRANGE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 2 JUNE 2020

* DUE TO POSTPONEMENT OF AGM, RECORD DATE AND DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE WILL BE REVISED ACCORDINGLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)