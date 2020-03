BRIEF-Samse FY Net Income Attributable To Shareholders Stable At EUR 41.1 Mln

March 31 (Reuters) - Samse SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 1.50 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.43 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME ATTRIB TO SAMSE SHAREHOLDERS EUR 41.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 41.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON GROUP’S BUSINESS AS OF MARCH 17, 2020, NOTABLY WITH CLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF ITS DISTRIBUTION SITES FOR TRADING AND DIY ACTIVITIES.

* FY GROUP CURRENT OPERATING INCOME (ROC) STOOD AT € 59.8 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 10.3%

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE FULL IMPACT OF THIS EXCEPTIONAL SITUATION IS STILL DIFFICULT TO MEASURE AT THIS STAGE

* MANAGEMENT BOARD WILL PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF €8.00 AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON MAY 28, 2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE GROUP DOES NOT CALL INTO QUESTION ITS LONG-TERM PROSPECTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)