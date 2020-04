BRIEF-Samse Q1 Total Revenue Down At 315.6 Million Euros

April 30 (Reuters) - Samse SA:

* Q1 TOTAL GROUP REVENUE 315.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 341.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REDUCTION IN SUPPLIES AND MONITORING OF CUSTOMER OUTSTANDINGS TO CONTROL WORKING CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS

* OUTLOOK: GROUP DOES NOT QUESTION ITS LONG-TERM PROSPECTS AT THIS STAGE

* COVID-19: EXPECTS ALMOST ALL NETWORK TO REOPEN BY MAY 31, 2020

* COVID-19: EXPECTS COMMERCIAL PERFORMANCE TO REMAIN IMPACTED BY LACK OF FLUIDITY IN COMMERCIAL PROCESSES AND RESTRICTIONS TO COMPLY WITH HEALTH STANDARDS

* COVID-19: SHARP DROP IN TURNOVER OF 32.8% OVERALL IN MARCH

* COVID-19: FINANCIAL SOLIDITY AND TEAMS PROFESSIONALISM AND REACTIVITY SHOULD ENABLE COMPANY TO FACE CRISIS