July 20 (Reuters) - Samson Oil and Gas Ltd

* Samson Oil and Gas Ltd - On July 14, co, mutual of Omaha Bank and certain affiliates of company, executed seventh amendment to credit agreement

* Samson Oil and Gas - Under amendment, obtained extension to term loan in amount of $4 million & co's current $20 million revolving credit line until Oct 31, 2018