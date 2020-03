BRIEF-Samsonite International SA Posts FY Profit Attributable $132.5 Mln

March 18 (Reuters) - Samsonite International SA:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $132.5 MILLION VERSUS $236.7 MILLION

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON PERFORMANCE IN FIRST HALF OF 2020

* FY NET SALES $3,638.8 MILLION VERSUS $3,797.0 MILLION

* DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK NEAR-TERM OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCERTAIN

* DECIDED NOT TO RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A CASH DISTRIBUTION TO SHAREHOLDERS IN 2020

* IN FUTURE, POST RECOVERY FROM EFFECTS OF COVID-19, BOARD TO RESUME RECOMMENDING ANNUAL CASH DISTRIBUTIONS

* “WE ESTIMATE THAT WE HAVE SEEN A 4 TO 5-WEEK DISRUPTION TO OUR SUPPLY FROM CHINA”

* PLAN TO FURTHER DIVERSIFY OUR SUPPLY CHAIN OUTSIDE CHINA IN 2020

* DEPENDING ON DURATION AND SEVERITY OF COVID-19, FAIR VALUE OF CERTAIN LONG-LIVED ASSETS COULD BE IMPAIRED

* FOR 2 MONTHS ENDED FEB 29, GROUP’S CONSOLIDATED NET SALES DECREASED BY 13.0%

* NOT POSSIBLE FOR CO TO RELIABLY PREDICT IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ON RESULTS FOR BALANCE OF YEAR

* DEPENDING ON DURATION, SEVERITY OF COVID-19, GROUP’S FINANCIAL CONDITION, RESULTS OF OPERATIONS TO BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: