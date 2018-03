March 15 (Reuters) - Samsonite International Sa:

* ‍FY NET SALES US$3,490.9 MILLION, UP 23.3%​

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE US$334.3 MILLION VERSUS US$255.7 MILLION

* ‍BOARD RECOMMENDS CASH DISTRIBUTION OF US$0.0772 PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: