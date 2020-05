BRIEF-Samsonite International SA Posts Qtrly Loss Attributable $787.3 Mln

May 14 (Reuters) - Samsonite International SA:

* QTRLY NET SALES $601.2 MILLION VERSUS $832.0 MILLION

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL ADVERSELY IMPACT FULL-YEAR 2020 RESULTS

* QTRLY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE $787.3 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF$22.8 MILLION

* COVID-19 HAS ALSO IMPACTED GROUP’S SUPPLY CHAIN

* IMPLEMENTED COST REDUCTION INITIATIVES INCLUDING HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS, SALARY REDUCTIONS, FURLOUGHS, STORE CLOSURES, AMONG OTHERS

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC TO CONTINUE TO HAVE, ADVERSE IMPACTS ON GROUP'S BUSINESS, FINANCIAL CONDITION, RESULTS OF OPERATIONS