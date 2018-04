BRIEF-Samsonite Updates On Refinancing Of Senior Credit Facilities

April 20 (Reuters) - Samsonite International SA:

* UPDATES ON REFINANCING OF SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES THROUGH ISSUANCE OF 350 MILLION 3.500 PCT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026 OF SAMSONITE FINCO

* SAMSONITE FINCO, GUARANTORS ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH INITIAL PURCHASERS IN CONNECTION WITH ISSUE BY SAMSONITE FINCO

* NEW SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST REVOLVING FACILITY OF $650 MILLION, TERM LOAN A FACILITY OF $828 MILLION AND TERM LOAN B FACILITY OF $665 MILLION

* COMPLETED SYNDICATION AND ALLOCATION OF ITS NEW SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES