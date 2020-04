April 15 (Reuters) - Samsung Biologics Co Ltd:

* SAMSUNG BIOEPIS ANNOUNCES US LAUNCH OF ONTRUZANT® (TRASTUZUMAB-DTTB) FOR EARLY AND METASTATIC HER2-OVEREXPRESSING BREAST CANCER AND METASTATIC GASTRIC CANCER

* SAMSUNG BIOEPIS - ONTRUZANT WILL BE INTRODUCED IN U.S. AT LIST PRICE OF ABOUT $1,325 FOR 150 MG SINGLE-DOSE VIAL & $3,709 FOR 420 MG MULTIPLE-DOSE VIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)