March 2 (Reuters) - Samsung Biologics Co:

* SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD - CO & STCUBE ANNOUNCED A STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT AND MANUFACTURING SERVICE AGREEMENT FOR STT-003 ANTIBODY

* SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD - CO TO OFFER CELL LINE DEVELOPMENT, PROCESS DEVELOPMENT, OTHERS TO IND SUBMISSION FOR STT-003 ANTIBODY

* SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD - STCUBE IS PLANNING TO SUBMIT AN IND ON ITS STT-003 ANTIBODY IN 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: