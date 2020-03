March 18 (Reuters) - SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS SAYS:

* CLOSING ALL U.S. STORES STARTING TUESDAY MARCH 17 IN RESPONSE TO THE CORONAVIRUS SPREAD

* CLOSING SAMSUNG EXPERIENCE STORES ACROSS CANADA STARTING TUESDAY MARCH 17 Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2IUNYor, bit.ly/2IXJ2z8 Further company coverage: