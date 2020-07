July 30 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd:

* SAMSUNG ELEC: DRAM SHIPMENT TO STAY FLAT IN Q3

* SAMSUNG ELEC: NAND SHIPMENT TO EXCEED MARKET EXPECTATION OF MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT INCREASE IN Q3

* SAMSUNG ELEC: SOLD 57 MLN HANDSETS IN Q2

* SAMSUNG ELEC: ITS DRAM AND NAND INVENTORY CURRENTLY AT NORMAL LEVELS, RECENTLY ADDED SLIGHTLY TO RESPOND TO CUSTOMERS’ EMERGENCY ORDERS

* SAMSUNG ELEC: SERVER DEMAND TO WEAKEN IN THE SECOND HALF VS FIRST HALF Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joyce Lee)