April 20 (Reuters) -

* SAMSUNG ELEC SAYS TO EXTEND SUSPENSION OF ITS FACTORIES IN INDIA THROUGH MAY 3 IN RESPONSE TO INDIAN GOVERNMENT’S EXTENDED LOCKDOWN MEASURE FOR CORONAVIRUS

* SAMSUNG ELEC SAYS TO EXTEND SUSPENSION OF ITS TV FACTORY IN MEXICO THROUGH MAY 3 IN RESPONSE TO MEXICAN GOVERNMENT’S MEASURES FOR CORONAVIRUS Further company coverage: