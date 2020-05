May 14 (Reuters) - Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co Ltd :

* SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE: Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 252 BILLION WON, DOWN 24% FROM YEAR AGO

* SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE: Q1 REVENUE 4.9 TRLN WON, UP 6% FROM YEAR AGO