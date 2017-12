Dec 14 (Reuters) - SAMURAI&J PARTNERS Co Ltd :

* Says it enters into agreement to buy 100 percent stake in a Tokyo-based IT solution firm VIO Co Ltd, from VLC HOLDINGS and two individuals, at price of 130 million yen in total, in Jan. 2018

