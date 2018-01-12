FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2018 / 9:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-San Fang Chemical Industry says mergers between units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12(Reuters) - San Fang Chemical Industry Co Ltd

* Says its wholly owned Dongguan-based shoe material unit will merge with other two wholly owned units of the company, which are engaged in production and sales of shoe material

* Says record date of one of the mergers is Aug. 1 and another merger is expected to be completed on Dec. 1

* Says the other two units will be dissolved after the mergers

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ZWysuk; goo.gl/A7VhX6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

