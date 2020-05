May 7 (Reuters) -

* SAN FRANCISCO MAYOR SAYS ANTICIPATE ALLOWING SOME BUSINESSES TO RESUME OPERATIONS WITH STOREFRONT PICKUP AS SOON AS MAY 18 - TWEET

* SAN FRANCISCO MAYOR SAYS RETAILERS LIKE BOOKSTORES, FLORISTS, & MUSIC STORES WILL BE THE FIRST ALLOWED TO OPERATE STOREFRONT PICKUP- TWEET Source text : bit.ly/2SFH0cn