FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-San Juan Basin Royalty Trust announces settlement of litigation with Burlington
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2017 / 1:39 PM / in a month

BRIEF-San Juan Basin Royalty Trust announces settlement of litigation with Burlington

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

* Announced San Juan Basin Royalty Trust entered into a compromise settlement agreement with Burlington Resources Oil & Gas Company LP​

* Settlement agreement provides that Burlington pay trust $7.5 million to resolve 2014 litigation

* Settlement deal includes mutual release of each party for claims or damages arising out of acts occurring prior to Jan 1, 2017​

* Settlement agreement to resolve disputed and/or unresolved audit exceptions asserted by trust for audit yrs Jan 1, 2007 through Dec 31, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.