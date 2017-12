Dec 5 (Reuters) - San Leon Energy Plc:

* INFORMED MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT IN POLAND OF ITS INTENTION TO RELINQUISH ITS INTEREST IN ITS REMAINING BALTIC BASIN SHALE GAS

* SAYS IMPAIRMENT CHARGE ON BALANCE SHEET AS A RESULT OF RELINQUISHING ASSETS IS APPROXIMATELY EUR 7.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)