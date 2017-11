Nov 29 (Reuters) - San Miguel Corp:

* REFERS TO MEDIA ARTICLE CITING CO FINED 769 MILLION PESOS FOR LATE FILING BY SEC ‍​

* CONFIRMS SEC DENIED APPEAL OF CO AND IMPOSED THE FINE STATED IN MEDIA ARTICLE

* CO SHALL INITIATE & FILE APPROPRIATE COURT PROCEEDINGS TO CONTEST SEC'S DECISION TO FINE CO ‍​FOR LATE FILING